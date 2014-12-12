2 Effingham women charged with burglary

Marissa and Meaghan Turner were charged with two counts of burglary, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Two Effingham women have been arrested following burglary reports in the Pee Dee.

Marissa Brandlyn Turner, 23, and Meaghan Elizabeth Turner, 25, were arrested by Florence County Sheriff's Office deputies Thursday.

Each woman was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, according to officials.

The sheriff's office said the suspects led deputies on a chase before the arrest.

According to investigators, the suspects committed recent burglaries in Effingham and near Olanta.

Olanta Police Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol assisted the FCSO in the case.

Both suspects are being held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.