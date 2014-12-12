Surfside Beach police search for 2 burglary suspects

Police believe the two men pictured are involved with burglaries in Surfside Beach.

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two suspects are wanted by Surfside Beach police after two homes were reported burglarized.

The suspects are believed to have been operating a white box-style moving truck with “free truck rental” written above the cab, possibly in green letters, according to Chief Rodney Keziah.

Images of the suspects were caught on camera after investigators followed the pair.

Officers said they responded to a duplex on South Willow Drive after the two apartment units had been broken into.

According to Chief Rodney Keziah, items were stolen and extensive damage was done during the crime.

“It appears that the offenders tried to enter one unit through the wall of another

unit,” he said.

Investigating officers said evidence found at the scene along with witness statements was used to track the pairs to a local store where they were captured on store surveillance.

The Police Department asks anyone with information to call Investigators at (843) 913- 6368.

