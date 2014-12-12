Argument between neighbors in Burgess leads to shooting, police chase, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people have been arrested after an argument between neighbors in Burgess on Thursday escalated to a shooting and a police chase, according to authorities.

Michael Perry, 39, and Jennifer Lynn Perry, 43, were arrested and booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center in connection with the incident.

Police responded to a call for a shooting in progress on Weslin Drive in Burgess Thursday afternoon and saw someone in the roadway, trying to stop a black SUV from leaving, according to the police report. The black SUV, later identified as the suspects' vehicle, nearly struck the person in the road, and then fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Police secured the man in the roadway as the victim of the shooting drove up and identified the man as his son, the report states. The victim explained that he and his son were in their front yard when Perry, who lives a few doors down from them, started yelling at him. The victim said that he and Perry have had issues in the past.

As the two exchanged words, the victim said: “[Here] I am, what are you going to do?” according to the police report. The victim told police that Perry then said: “I'll show you what I'm going to do,” and headed back into his home. The victim told police that Perry had used firearms in the past, and he retreated back to his house with his son.

As the victim was entering the front door of his house, Perry shot him in the back with a shotgun, the report states. The officer observed the victim's arm was bleeding from the shot, but the victim refused treatment from EMS.

Another officer pursued the suspects and found them near the border of Georgetown County, the report states. Michael Perry, the shooting suspect, and Jennifer Perry, the driver, were taken into custody and transported to Surfside Beach Jail.

Both were later booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Jennifer Perry was charged with fail to stop for blue light, and Michael Perry's charges are not yet listed.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.