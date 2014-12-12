Hibachi restaurants score on opposite ends of spectrum

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The weekend is finally here which may have you saying TGIF, ironically enough, on our restaurant rounds TGI Friday's was the first stop.

The restaurant sits on Kings Highway in North Myrtle Beach. DHEC investigators issued a score of 99, a nearly perfect score.

Right across the highway is Sakura Hibachi Buffet.The hibachi restaurant required a follow-up inspection from DHEC where all its deficiencies were corrected.

DHEC reports show the restaurant initially scored a 76, which is a C grade.

Inspectors noted 13 issues. One was for freezing salmon without proper equipment or freezing records. The report also indicates parasites may not have been destructed from the fish. Fish was also not being cooked at the right temperature, which is a health hazard. The report also found the employees using the hand sink for food preparation and a dirty dish machine.

After the follow-up, Sakura now has an "A" score.

Hana Teppanyaki House, in Carolina Forest is also sporting an "A."

"A lot of my customers that come in they will have just been there for lunch or they're waiting on a to-go order so they seem to get a lot of business,” said Jeanie Squires, owner of Simply Savvy Boutique.

Simply Savvy Boutique is just a few doors down and the owner says she's one of those customers.

"The food was really great, the service was great and the prices were affordable,” Squires said.

The restaurant scored a 98 from the department of health, and Squires wasn't surprised.

"It's really clean over there and a nice atmosphere,” she said.

