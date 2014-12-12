Woman admits to stealing from Goodwill donation bins, report states

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police arrested two people for stealing from the donation bins at the Surfside Beach Goodwill. One suspect admitted to the theft, saying she did it because someone had donated her clothing to Goodwill without her consent, according to the police report.

Christy Nicole Murphy, 33, and Preston Bond Jr., 36, were arrested Thursday by Horry County Police after an officer recognized Murphy in the surveillance camera footage of the theft that occurred on December 8. The footage showed a pick-up truck drive up to the two donation bins outside the Goodwill, and a woman load the truck with clothes and items from the bins.

Officers responded to Murphy's residence, where they found multiple trash bags containing the items stolen from the Goodwill, and the pick-up truck covered in a tarp that was identical to the one seen in the video.

Murphy arrived at the residence and surrendered to the officers. She admitted to taking the items, and said she did it because someone had donated her clothing without her consent. She said she called Goodwill before she went to get the items back, and said there was a diamond ring she wanted to get back inside one of the bags. She also confirmed that Bond Jr. was the driver of the truck. Murphy was arrested and taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

While en route to Bond Jr.'s location to serve the search warrant, he arrived and was taken into custody. He also admitted he was the driver during the larceny, and said that after seeing news coverage of the incident, he moved his truck to the side yard and concealed it. Bond Jr. was taken to Surfside Beach Police Department to await transfer to J. Reuben Long.

Five plastic bags of clothing and a bin were located and returned to Goodwill after photos were taken for evidence.

