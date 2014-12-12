Website ranks SC drivers worst in the country

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - How would you rate the driving skills of people in your community? One group says South Carolinians are the worst drivers in the country.

Having the worst crash fatality rate in the country, and the fifth worst rate for bicycle and pedestrian fatalities are just two reasons why CarInsuranceComparisonRate.com says South Carolina drivers need to get it together for their own safety.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says drivers are improving, slowly but surely.

Since 2007, fatalities have been decreasing each year. The ranking, compiled with statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, shows South Carolinians have a long way to go.

As a state, SC ranks 8th for drunk driving. Highway Patrol says 40 percent of fatalities in 2013 involved a drunk driver. In fact, Corporal Sonny Collins says in most cases, the majority of fatalities involves at least one of the “big three:” not wearing a seatbelt, driving under the influence or speeding.

South Carolina ranks 15th worst for speeding.

Barring mechanical failure in your car, law enforcement says every fatality is preventable.

"People just have to take their time when they go places,” says Sgt. Jim Allen, MBPD Traffic Division Supervisor. “I don't know how many times a day, you're always coming across somebody out there that's in a rush."

Allen said many of the wrecks investigated by the department can all be avoided.

"So buckle up, slow down and pay attention. And call a cab instead of getting behind the wheel while you're impaired," he added.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.