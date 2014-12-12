Police looking for 3 suspects who robbed store, assaulted clerk

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Three males robbed a Circle K and assaulted a clerk Thursday night, and police are asking for the public's help in identifying them.

Three males entered the store on 1611 S. Kings Highway at 9:07 p.m. Thursday night. Police say one young male was at the door as a look-out, one male presented a handgun and punched the clerk, and the third male jumped over the counter and also assaulted the clerk.

The suspects stole tobacco products, an 18-pack of Corona beer, and money from the cash register, police confirmed.

They fled the scene towards the 17th Avenue South Area.

If anyone knows the identity of these individuals, they are asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382 or Detective J. Fullwood at 843-918-1902 and reference case number 14-026799.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.