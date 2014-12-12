Police looking for witnesses in Laurinburg hotel shooting

LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) – A 26-year-old man was shot at a room in a Laurinburg hotel Thursday night, and police are trying to locate witnesses and subjects involved in an argument prior to the shooting.

At about 11:18 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a Scotland County hospital and spoke to the shooting victim, 26-year-old Marquis Armstrong, of Laurinburg.

Armstrong said he was inside a room at the Bus Terminal Hotel on Church Street when an unknown subject fired a shot through the room's open door. Armstrong said he did not know he was shot at first, and had someone take him to a home on Douglas Street. Once there, he felt a pain, and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Armstrong was arguing with at least two people before being shot, police stated. Officers are trying to locate witnesses or subjects involved in the argument. No warrants have been filed yet.

The Laurinburg Police Department can be contacted at (910) 276-3211.

