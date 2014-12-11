Florence County council in favor of new IT plan

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Florence County council members have voted to upgrade its IT plan. The update could cost nearly $7 million.

Thursday, the first reading was passed for the plan. The plan needs to pass three readings before it is approved.

“We recognized that there is a critical need to upgrade [the system] to increase security,” said council member Jason Springs.

“There is a funding deficit. We have challenged our staff to find a way to do so efficiently and at a low cost,” he added.

Springs said he hopes to see a plan implemented by early spring.

“Council has been struggling for 10 years with this issue,” he said.

Less than a year ago, Bill Griffenberg, the county's chief information officer, was hired to assess the system.

The council will meet January 15 to discuss the plan in its second reading.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.