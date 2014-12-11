CCU Chants head to Fargo

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The Coastal Carolina University Chanticleer football team is en route to Fargo, North Dakota to face the Bison in the FCS Quarterfinals.

The Chants posted a video of the team boarding the Chants bus on its Chants 365 Instagram account before heading out. Check it out, here: http://instagram.com/p/wfLMC0o_VE/

The quarterfinal game is set to kick at 12 p.m. December 20, and will be televised on ESPN. It will mark just the second time the Chants football team will appear on ESPN. Last year in the quarters, North Dakota State beat Coastal 48-14 on its way to winning its third straight NCAA FCS Football Championship.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.