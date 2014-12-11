CCU building to get $2.3M upgrades

The Williams-Brice building on the CCU campus is scheduled to get $2.3M upgades.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A $2.3 million renovation project on the Coastal Carolina University campus is scheduled to start in January.

The Williams-Brice Renovation project includes mechanical upgrades and interior refurbishment, according to the school.

The 41-year-old Williams-Brice building is slated to get upgrades, which include: roof

replacement over the Kimbel Arena, replacement of the HVAC system at the pool, the main switchgear replacement and replacement of floor and wall tile at the pool. Interior work will include paint, carpet and ceiling tile replacement.

Officials estimate the project to be complete in June.

