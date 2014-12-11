Property owners asked to remove landscaping around electrical equipment

Horry Electric Blog:

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF)- It is one of the most dangerous jobs in the country: being an electrical power-line installer and repairer. As lineworkers risk their lives to work on lines to bring power to your home, one local electric company is asking for the public's help to make the job slightly safer.Horry Electric Cooperative, Inc. has taken to social media, publications, and written letters to get the word out to property owners. The company needs property owners to remove any type of obstacle surrounding your electrical equipment, including landscaping.“Landscaping is an investment and we respect the time and effort you've put into making your property attractive. That's why we're notifying you in advance of a project we're planning in your area. We want to allow you plenty of time to remove and relocate any landscaping that is currently considered an obstruction around our transformer. This advance notification is intended to allow you time to transplant anything you want to keep,” writes a press release from the company.Obstructions include shrubs, trees, fences, and anything else that falls within ten feet from the front of the equipment or four feet from the other three sides of the equipment.The company asks that you remove anything you want to save by January 5, 2015.At that time, crews will go out into your neighborhood and remove the landscaping for you.“We're using a landscaping firm to help, they know the bushes, and the proper way to remove them,” explained Kevin Jordan with Horry Electric Cooperative, Inc.Items inside the established boundary will be completely removed, according to the press release, plants growing into the boundary will simply be trimmed back.It comes down to a safety issue. A whopping 25,000 volts pump through the electrical equipment, which requires crews to stand ten feet away while working. In addition, there can be snakes, termites, or red ants hiding under the bushes.Roots can also pose problems to the equipment. The space allows good air flow to maintain the correct temperature. If air flow is blocked to the transmitter or transformer, it could result in overheating or premature failure.If you have any questions, check the label on the front of the electrical equipment. It illustrates the proper way to landscape the area.In addition, Horry Electric welcomes you to contact the office or check online:





