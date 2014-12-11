North Myrtle Beach charity golf tournament gives to kids in need

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (News Release) – The 4th Annual Shop with a Cop Charity Golf Tournament will be held December 12 on the Love course at Barefoot Resort & Golf.

More than 30 four-person teams have signed up for the tournament, which will begin with 11 a.m.

Proceeds from the tournament will go to the Shop with a Cop program, managed by the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department.

Shop with a Cop is a Christmas program for children in need at North Myrtle Beach Elementary Schools.

School guidance counselors identify children in need and the children are provided with lunch and a $100 Walmart gift card.

North Myrtle Beach public safety officers and other volunteers guide the children as they purchase presents and items of necessity, such as winter coats.

The goal this year is to raise enough money to provide an unforgettable Christmas for at least 100 children in the community.