Aynor man gets new heating, air unit

AYNOR, SC (WMBF) - A new heating and air unit was donated to a local man to ensure a much warmer holiday season.

“Last night was cold enough that it made me want it even more. Tonight's going to be even colder so I'll be tickled to have it,” said Donald Hatcher, recipient.

Brown & Reaves Services and the South Carolina Air Distributors donated and installed the unit at a mobile home in Aynor.

The mobile home sits on the Waccmaw Indian People Tribe grounds in Aynor.

The Waccamaw Indian People group is a close-knit group that was formed back in 1992 to protect the history and traditions of their ancestors who lived along the Waccamaw River.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.