One person shot during Lake City home invasion, authorities say

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – One person was shot and another was tied up by several masked, armed men at a home in Lake City early Thursday morning, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

The victims were asleep at a home on Thirty Street when they were awakened by about three armed and masked man in the home demanding money, according to Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators.

Both victims were treated at a nearby hospital – one was released and the other remained for treatment of the gunshot wound.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this incident, or the identity or location of the suspects, is asked to call FCSO at 843-665-2121, extension 468, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIMESC. You can also leave information anonymously at www.pdcrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.