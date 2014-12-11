Report: Man bites officer, seemingly while on drugs

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Tennessee man is wanted by Myrtle Beach Police for biting a law enforcement officer at a hospital in September, seemingly while under the influence of drugs, according to a police report.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 21-year-old Coltin Wayne Gregg. He is wanted for felony resisting arrest/assault on a law enforcement officer, according to a news release from MBPD.

On September 26, police responded to a local hospital to find Gregg restrained with a belt, ankle shackles, and handcuffs to a hospital bed, according to a MBPD police report. The security officers at the hospital said that Gregg “seemed to be under the influence of some type of drug.” The report states Gregg was hallucinating and seeing people in the room who were not there.

The report states that while the victim was holding Gregg down, he bit the victim on the forearm, breaking the skin and causing his arm to bleed.

Gregg is described as a while male, 5-foot-9-inches tall and 160 pounds in weight.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call Myrtle Beach Police and reference case #14-022722.

