Loris brush fire causes nearly $20K in damages

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - A brush fire destroyed nearly $20,000 worth of landscaping and vinyl siding on a home in Loris.

The fire was left unattended for a few minutes, when it got out of control, said Fire Chief Jerry Hardee with the Loris Fire Department.

Arbors, shrubbery, and sitting areas along with vinyl siding was scorched at the home on Tiger Paw Drive, Hardee said.

A neighbor was burning brush, left the fire unattended for a few minutes, stepped inside a shed and within a matter of minutes realized the fire was uncontrollable, according to Hardee.

No one was hurt.

Horry County Fire Rescue assisted the Loris Fire Department with the fire.

Chief Hardee advised anyone burning brush to never leave the fire unattended.

“It doesn't take but a few minutes. In this case, the wind was blowing in the direction of the [damaged] home,” he added.

