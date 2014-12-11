Police warning residents of caller posing as Horry County officer

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Authorities are warning residents someone claiming to be from the Horry County Police Department has been calling and saying he is coming to arrest them.

On Tuesday, two people received phone calls from a man using the names Lt. Wade Harris and Lt. Wade Hemp, claiming to be from the HCPD Warrants Division, according to a news release from HCPD. The calls came from a phone number ending in 8903.

HCPD does not have a Warrants Division, or any officers with these names. Police do now know if the ultimate intent of these calls is to extort money from innocent victims.

Police say that anyone answering a call like this should hang up and contact HCPD at 843-915-5350 to verify the call's authenticity.

