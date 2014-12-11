Fire does 'considerable damage' to home in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters responded to a fire at a house in Florence Thursday morning, City of Florence Fire Marshal Ken Carr confirmed.

The fire at the house in the 600 block of Spruce Street was called in at about 7:30 a.m., Carr said. On arrival, firefighters found three residents, two women and a young male, outside the home with no injuries.

Smoke was showing from all sides, and the fire was knocked down within about 30 minutes, Carr confirmed.

There was considerable damage to the home, Carr explained. The fire is not suspicious, and investigators are still working to determine the cause.

Florence County EMS and Florence Police assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.