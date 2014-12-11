Armed robbery suspect arrested in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – An 18-year-old man was arrested for armed robbery in Darlington after the victim identified him to police, authorities confirmed.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 10, Tavon Raymond McNeil was arrested for armed robbery, according to Lieutenant Kimberly Nelson with Darlington Police.

The victim told police that McNeil approached him from the back and demanded money from him. The victim said he thought McNeil may have had a weapon. The victim was able to identify McNeil as the suspect because of past history they had.

McNeil was arrested without incident shortly after the robbery was reported.

