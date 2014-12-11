Three new suspects make 'Horry County's Most Wanted' list

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Sheriff's Office is looking for three people on this week's edition of "Horry County's Most Wanted."

William Raymond Strait, 50, is wanted for allegedly stalking and using a telephone unlawfully, and breaking into a victims' home. The Horry County Police report states that on November 23, 2014, the victim came home to find someone had broken into her home on Plantation Harbor Drive and left several notes on her pillow saying, "I hope it was good and that you get beat up." Later that day, the victim received similar messages on her cell phone, according to the report, which also says this incident was just one of several altercations the victim had with the suspect.

Strait's last known address is on Hillside Drive in Little River.

The next incident has Horry County deputies searching for 20-year-old Jonathan Kyle Cooper. Cooper is wanted for criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. According to the Horry County Police Report, on November 16, 2014 the victim and and her father showed up at the M.L. Brown Public Safety Building to report several occasions of abuse.

In one particular instance, Cooper allegedly took the victim out driving in Galivants Ferry where he punched her several times. The victim says she jumped out of the car and ran into the woods to find safety. Cooper's last known address is on Cookes Circle in Nichols.

Joshua Tremaine Flegler, 28, is also wanted for criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. The Horry County Police Report says on November 30, Flegler intentionally ran into a ditch along Carolina Forest Boulevard with the victim in his car. The report says he then got out and proceeded to beat the victim up, dragging her in the road and biting her on the forehead.

Flegler's last known address is on Westhaven Drive in Myrtle Beach.

If you have any information about the three suspects, contact the Horry County Sheriff's Office.