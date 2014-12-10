Myrtle Beach charities ask for donations - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach charities ask for donations

By Katrina Helmer, Reporter
Connect
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – ‘Tis the holiday season commonly paired with giving. This is the time of year when many local charities make up a large portion of their funding to get them through the whole year.

The Salvation Army of Horry County says it is on par right now with donations and volunteer help. But due to constant requests from families in emergency situations, donations for food and presents are still needed. The organization is doing something different this year. Along with gifts, they are also providing the families with four to six days worth of food. They also need personal hygiene items that they can put in the kids' stockings. Anything from shampoo, to brushes, soap and lipgloss are appreciated. They also need wrapping paper. They give all their presents out as unwrapped, because they want to make sure everything is safe and appropriate. So they like to give wrapping paper to the parents, so they can wrap everything once they get the gifts home.

Those red kettles always come to mind when we think of the Salvation Army. This year, their goal is to raise $130,000. As of Wednesday, they were almost to $67,000. "These funds that we raise through the Red Kettle effort, of course we do use those funds for any needs at Christmas,” says Major Angela Repass, the director for the Salvation Army of Horry County. “If we have a shortage of toys, if there are children who are not sponsored, we will use those funds to go out and buy what we need to make sure that we're providing for the families this Christmas." The rest of the funds go towards their other campaigns and programs throughout the year, like assisting families with bills and stocking their food pantry. If you would like to volunteer with the Salvation Army as a bell ringer for the Red Kettle program, just call 488-ARMY.

Toys for Tots is in desperate need for toys that suit kids 12 and under. They are behind right now in donations, but leaders say things are starting to pick up. The group has collected thousands of toys so far, but still needs about 20,000 more. They have close to 10,000 kids sign up to get presents this year. There are 300 collection sites in Horry County, you can find those listed here. (https://www.facebook.com/pages/Horry-County-SC-Toys-For-Tots/305979892761808) Toys for Tots also is in need of volunteers to help collect and distribute gifts between December 17-23.

Goodwill tends to see an increase in donations during the holidays. December 31 tends to be the busiest day of the year in their local stores, as that is the last day donors can receive a tax deduction for the year. Goodwill leaders say clothing donations have declined this year. And those are the most desirable items for their shoppers.

Before you donate, find out how to make sure your donation will be tax-deductible in 2015: http://www.wmbfnews.com/story/27603613/how-to-ensure-your-donations-are-tax-deductible

Copyright 2014. WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Holiday 2014 Links

Updated:

Find local holiday events, and local and national stories, videos and pictures related to the 2014 holiday season. More>>

Powered by Frankly