Restaurant robbery suspect strikes again in Murrells Inlet

Another surveillance camera image of the suspect. Source: GCSO

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - An armed robbery suspect is on the loose after taking money from a Murrells Inlet sandwich shop.

The incident happened at Jersey Mike's Subs on Highway 17 Bypass at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

On Friday, the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office released surveillance camera images of the suspect.

Officials describe the suspect as standing 5 feet 7 inches to 9 inches tall, slim build, wearing blue jeans, black hoodie sweatshirt, and had a red bandana covering his face. The description matches the suspect wanted in six other restaurant robberies.

The suspect forced employees into the walk-in freezer during the robbery, officials said.

When the suspect got the money, he exited the restaurant and ran. No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone who has any information on the identity of the suspect, who may have witnessed the robbery, or has any information about the robbery, is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at (843) 546-5101.

