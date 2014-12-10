Brunswick County officials search for missing teen

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (News Release) - Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office are asking for the community's assistance in locating a teen missing from the Leland area.

Tanner Alderton, 14, was last seen this evening at around 6:00 p.m. at his residence on Palmers Branch Drive in Leland. Tanner is a white male, stands approximately 5'6" tall and weighs around 120 lbs.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black and gray tweed coat with "Billabong" written across the back, gray Vans shoes, and a black hat with a fox on the front (possibly red). The coat had four pockets. Tanner has both of his ears pierced with silver balls.

Tanner is not believed to be in any danger but does suffer from some cognitive disorders which require medication.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Tanner Alderton should contact Det. Claire Weeks at 910-508-7626 or call 911.