Volunteer applications accepted at Loris Fire Department

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - The Loris Volunteer Fire Department has several new openings for new memberships.





Qualified applicants must have a valid driver's license, be at least 18 years old and live within five miles of Loris city limits.

If selected, the chosen applicant must pass a physical and criminal background check.





Twenty members currently serve, said Chief Hardee. Several applications will be considered.





Interested applicants can pick up an application at Loris City Hall.







