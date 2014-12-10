Pee Dee children get gifts from police

Kids in the Pee Dee got a special treat Wednesday at the annual Florence Police gift distribution.

Police officers and area firefighters come together each year to help make the holiday season a bit brighter for kids in need.

"Coming out here, seeing those happy faces when we walk in with the sirens and the lights and we give them their gift, it just makes me feel all warm inside,” said Sgt. Jerri James.

All the gifts were dropped off to kids at the Florence Special Needs center.

