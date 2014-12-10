Bill proposes ban on federal regulation of guns made in South Carolina

AYNOR, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Firearms Liberty Act would essentially ban the federal government from restricting the possession, ownership or manufacture of a firearm that was made, sold and kept in the state.State Senators Lee Bright and Larry Grooms are sponsoring the bill that stands on the commerce clause of the Constitution.Guns made in South Carolina will have to be labeled as such on a central metallic portion of the gun and will have to stay within state borders for this exemption to apply.The bill takes away authority to enforce federal gun regulations in the state, specifically if anything were to pass at a national level restricting semi-automatic weapons or magazines.PTR Industries was put out of business in Connecticut after strict gun regulations fell into place."They made it illegal to manufacture, sell or receive any assault-style weapon or any guns like ours in the state of Connecticut," said Bob Grabowski, purchasing manager for PTR Industries.The manufacturer decided to move to Aynor due to South Carolina's lax gun laws. This bill would protect PTR Industries and other gun manufacturers into the future as well."What this bill would do is assure us that we made the right decision," Grabowski said.As for retailers like The Gun Store in Conway,, not much would change because no matter where the gun was manufactured or where it will be used, they still have the responsibility of keeping it out of the wrong set of hands."I'm going to do the same paperwork selling a firearm to a person from what it appears to be whether this passes, because I have to do a background check to see if they can possess," said David Floyd, owner of The Gun Store.The 2015 legislative session begins January 13.