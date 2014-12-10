HCSO warns against tricksters

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County deputies warn against tricksters trying to take your money.

The sheriff's office took to Facebook to remind citizens of the hoax:

The Horry County Sheriff's Office would like you to once again be aware of another telephone scam.

A man, named Jason, is calling residents stating that he is representing the South Carolina Fraternal Sheriff's Association and is asking the residents to make a $50 donation with their debit card information.

The man called from 803-937-3662, when we tried to contact that number, it is out of service.

Please, again, be cautious of anyone calling and asking you for money.

If you have any questions, don't hesitate to call the us at 843-915-5450.

