Conway students qualify for FIRST LEGO League Robotics challenge

The First Lego League of South Carolina supports the development of future scientists and engineers through Robotics and Stem Education.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The two teams from Waccamaw Intermediate School are heading to the Regional Qualifier for the FIRST LEGO League Robotics Challenge.

Thursday, the school held a huge pep rally to get team Beastie Bots and team Beach Bots pumped for the competition.

The two teams will join 30 others from the area on Saturday, December 13 at Myrtle Beach High School.

Ten teams will advance to the State Championship to be held at Summerville High School on March 7, 2015.

