HCFR responds to crash on Highway 90

LONGS, SC (WMBF) - A person was flown by helicopter for medical treatment following a crash in Longs, officials said.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the accident on Highway 90 Wednesday at around 3 p.m.

Another victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The accident happened after one car crashed head-on into the side of another vehicle, officials said.

