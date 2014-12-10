Florence man sentenced for owning child pornography

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - A Florence man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Andrew Stephen Jackson, 44, will be required to register as a sex offender, submit to polygraph examinations, submit to electronic monitoring and receive counseling following his sentence, according to South Carolina US Attorney Bill Nettles. Jackson was also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to his victims.

In July, Jackson pleaded guilty for the charge.

Florence man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

Evidence presented established that Jackson traded child pornography with an individual in Australia in October 2010, officials said.

A search warrant was executed at Jackson's residence and thousands of images of child pornography were found on Jackson's computers.

The case was investigated by agents of the FBI.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.

Led by the United States Attorneys' Offices, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

