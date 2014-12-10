CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Robbery suspects take clothes, bicycle from Goodwill

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An estimated $3,000 worth of merchandise and a bicycle was taken from a Goodwill store in Surfside Beach, police said. The store is located on Loyola Drive.Clothes and other merchandise were taken from Goodwill donation bins outside the thrift store early Tuesday just after 1 a.m.Surveillance video shows the gray Dodge single cab pickup pull up to the bins. Then, what appears to be a white woman wearing a brown toboggan, red vest, gray shirt and jeans fills the back of the truck with bags from the bins.The license plate appears to be covered. The truck is believed to be a 1996 to 2001 year model, police said. An aluminum tool box is attached to the rear bed of truck with trash strewn about the bed, and the paint is chipped on driver's side with what appeared to be an aftermarket paint job, according to a supplemental police report.





Rick Shelley Vice President of Mission Services for Goodwill said they depend on the community for the donations. "Without the donations we don't have anything to sell to generate the revenue that provides jobs for people who might not otherwise be able to work. It also generates revenue so we can provide the mission services through our job link centers," explained Shelley.





While on scene, a second victim said his bicycle was taken during the same incident. Apparently, the bicycle was locked to a set of stairs at the back of Goodwill.



The bicycle was a gray, BMX style bicycle, valued approximately $20, police said.





Shelly that want the suspects caught and they that take this theft very personal. He added, "If someone steals from the donation resource right outside our door, that's an offense to us but also the community."





Call Horry County police at 915-TIPS if you have any information.

