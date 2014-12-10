Two arrested in connection to Robeson County homicide

Marcell McCoy and Antonio Purcell were arrested for the murder of Bo Junior Locklear.

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two men have been arrested and charged with murder in Robeson County after a man was found fatally shot near Lumberton Monday afternoon.

According to Major Anthony Thompson of the RCSO, when law enforcement arrived on Ira Road, Bo Junior Locklear, 23, was laying on the ground near his gold four-door Mazda, suffering from a gunshot wound. There were several other people near the vehicle when law enforcement arrived.

Locklear was not dead at the scene but was transported by EMS to South Eastern Medical Center, where he later died.

Information received during the investigation led officials to a white Chevrolet Caprice. Deputies located the vehicle and a chase began. Items of evidence were thrown out of the vehicle. After the chase, Marcell Martice McCoy Jr., 24, of Shannon NC and Antonio Tyquan Purcell, 26, of Pauls NC were detained and arrested for the murder of Bo Junior Locklear.

McCoy was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a fire arm on a public official, injury to personal property, conspiracy to commit robbery, speeding, driving with a revoked license and two counts of robbery with a firearm.

Purcell was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. McCoy and Purcell are currently in the Robeson County Jail with no bond.

There is no motive at this time. New information will be posted as it is available.

