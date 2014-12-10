Pedestrian struck and killed after illegal cross

A pedestrian was struck and killed on US Highway 501, Wednesday, at about 3:40 a.m.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Lloyd J. Abbott Jr., 58, was struck and killed on US Highway 501, Wednesday, at about 3:40 a.m.

According to Corporal Sonny Collins of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2005 Kia traveling South of Conway on 501, hit Abbott, who was illegally crossing the roadway.

Horry County Deputy Coroner, Tony Hendrix reported that Abbott's death was caused by multiple blunt force injuries due to the accident. According to Hendrix, Abbott was homeless.

The driver was not injured and faces no charges.

