Police respond to alleged armed robbery Tuesday night

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two people were confronted by a robber Tuesday night around 9 o'clock at the Courtyard Marriott, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Report.

Two people were walking into the hotel elevator when they were joined by the offender, the report states. The victims got off the elevator on the 3rd floor to go to their room when the offender followed them to the room door.

When the victims opened the hotel room door, the offender partially pushed them into the room, pinning one victim between the door and the wall, as stated in the police report. The offender then pulled out a black firearm and demanded their wallets.

After receiving the wallet from one of the victims, the offender fled the scene.

The Myrtle Beach Police Departments is continuing to investigate this incident. If you have any information, please call 843-918-1300.

