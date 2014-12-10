Atlantic Beach complex suffers major fire damage

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of an complex fire on 31st Avenue South in Atlantic Beach on Wednesday morning.Battalion Chief Brian VanAernem confirms the fire is now under control and at this time its believed there were no occupants.He said the fire did move to an attached two-story structure. North Myrtle Beach fire crews also responded to help get the fire under control.VanAernem expects there to be major structural damage as a result of the fire. He said crews will remain on scene till at least 7:00 A.M. and the fire investigator will soon be arriving on scene. Once more details are given we will share them with you right here and on WMBF News.

