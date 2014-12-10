Troopers respond to fatal accident on US 31

Around 1:20, the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to US 31 Northbound at mile marker 11 in regards to an accident that left one person dead. (Source: Michael Walter).

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal accident that killed one person early Wednesday morning.Around 1:20, the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to US 31 Northbound at mile marker 11 in regards to an accident that left one person dead. According to Corporal Sonny Collins, at 12:54 a.m. on Highway 31, near Water Tower Road, a 1997 Mitsubishi, two door, traveling north went off the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned.Tamara Willard of the Horry County Coroner's Office confirmed it was a single vehicle accident with one fatality. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Coby Hadley Theobald, from Conway. Theobald died about 12:55 a.m. due to injuries sustained in the accident.

Corporal Collins said that the driver was not wearing a seat belt.





