Aerospace company set to make $115M impact in Dillon County

Dillon County, SC (WMBF) - An aerospace company is expected to make a $115 million economic impact in Dillon County. Wyman Gordan is expected to be up and running by next September.

The large titanium and super alloy manufacturer is moving into the Pee Dee to create 400 jobs, Gov. Nikki Haley announced Tuesday. “This is a premier fortune company that we want to make sure stays that way,” she said.

For Dillon, the move makes history – as the largest job announcement ever made in the county.

The manufacturer is setting up shop inside of a spec building located just feet away from I-95, but it's also using about 60 acres to build an even bigger facility next to the 50,000 square foot building given to the company.

The 400 new jobs being created here over the next five years are expected to pay between 18 and 19 dollars and hour.

Vice-President Greg Paolini said move to the Pee Dee just made sense.

“We'll be moving and building all new aerospace post forging operations in the region and the intent is to basically take a lot of the assets that either exist in other facilities and combine them into one location for efficiency and get closer to our customer base,” Paolini said.

Construction is expected to be complete by September of next year –and the company plans to begin hiring a few months before that facility is complete.

Company execs said they are glad to help provide jobs to people in the Pee Dee.

“People around here are great people and with the right training and the help of the state to help us get the right training, I'm sure they will turn out to be the best employees in the state,” Paolini said.

