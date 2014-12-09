New probation center opens in Robeson County

A new probation center is now open in Robeson County.

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A new probation center is now open in Robeson County.

The Robeson CRV (Confinement in Response to Violation) new center is a recently closed state prison that has been repurposed. The former Robeson Correctional Center, in Lumberton, closed August 1, 2013.

The center will be used to house probation violators for 90 days. It is a 192-bed facility with 40 employees.

Probation officers will be on-site along with case managers who will work closely with offenders as they progress through treatment and programs, including employment readiness and life skills training.

