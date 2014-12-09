Bond granted for 19-year-old man charged in Loris murder

Emericka Jackson faces murder charges for the death of a Loris man.

Emericka Jackson (L) and Deterris Marquiz Nequa Bellamy (R) have been charged with murder. Source: HCPD

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Bond has been granted for a 19-year-old man charged with murder.

Deterris Marquiz Nequa Bellamy was issued a bond set at $80,000 in an Horry County courtroom Tuesday, said Martin Spratlin, assistant solicitor.

Bellamy is one of four suspects charged in connection to the murder of Dashadre Jacorey Sampson.

Emericka Jackson, 16, has also been charged with murder for the death of Sampson. Jackson remains behind bars after bond was denied for the teen Dec. 9.

An attorney has been appointed to represent Jackson. According to Assistant Solicitor Stephen Grooms, Attorney Eric Fox has been the appointed attorney in the case.

Police found Sampson's body at an abandoned home off Bennett Loop in Loris on November 5 following a tip.

Officials originally said that Sampson was shot once, however, warrants later released indicated that Sampson was shot multiple times, and died of injuries sustained in the shooting. Authorities believe someone dumped his body at the location where it was found.

Michael Xavier Forti, 18, and Brittany Jean Woody, 19, have been charged with obstruction of justice in connection with the case, according to Lt. Jamie Debari with the Horry County Police Department.

Forti and Wood provided transportation and shelter to Jackson and Bellamy following the fatal shooting, according to arrest warrants.

According to jail records, bond was set at $20,000 for Forti and Woody.

Following the arrests of the four suspects, Sampson's stolen vehicle was recovered in Columbus County.

On November 17, Horry County police were notified the 2001 white Chrysler PT Cruiser had been burned. Police said a secondary VIN confirmed the charred car was the car stolen from this incident.

The car was towed so crime scene investigators could process the vehicle, according to a supplementary police report.

Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said under state law, 16-year-old Jackson will be tried as a adult. Richardson believes Jackson will be held at the juvenile justice center in Columbia.

