Florence House member resigns his seat

By SEANNA ADCOXAssociated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina Republican Rep. Kris Crawford is resigning from his seat a month after being elected to a fifth term.

The Legislature's only emergency room doctor told The Associated Press on Tuesday that being a House member while commuting to Florence for his full-time ER duties has worn on him. The Florence lawmaker said the ascendency of fellow Pee Dee Rep. Jay Lucas to speaker assures him his district won't suffer.

No one challenged Crawford in this year's elections.

Crawford says he resigned from two legislative committees Monday and decided overnight to fully resign from office.

He says it allows him to spend more time with his wife and four daughters, ages 11 to 16.

The Election Commission says the special election to replace him will be April 14.

