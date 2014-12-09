Man wanted by Myrtle Beach Police for possession with intent to distribute heroin

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are asking for your help in locating a man wanted for possession with intent to distribute heroin after an incident on November 22.

Paul Terry Teague, 38, is wanted by the MBPD after they found several paper “slips” containing material that tested positive for heroin.

At about 1:15 a.m., an officer stopped Teague and two other people as they were walking on Flagg Street in Myrtle Beach, according to the police report. One of the subjects matched the description of an offender in a reported armed robbery that had just occurred, and the officer saw one of the subjects throw a crowbar under the vehicle.

The police report states the subjects had crowbars, pliers, knives, flashlights, and wrenches, however, it was decided that there was not enough evidence to arrest any of them at that time. The subjects were sent on their way.

As the officer returned to his patrol car, he noticed a small pill container next to the vehicle's tire, the report states. It contained four small paper packages containing material that field-tested positive for heroin.

A warrant was sought for Teague based on his proximity to the drugs, and the “furtive movements” observed by the officer.

According to an MBPD press release, Teague is described as a white male, 5-foot-11-inches tall, 290 pounds in weight with brown hair and a light complexion. He has a “Mob” and a skull tattoo on his left arm, and a “King Cracker” tattoo on his right. His last known address is 945 N. College Street in Charlotte.

If you know of Teague's whereabouts, you are asked to contact MBPD and reference case #14-025773.

