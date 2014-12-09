State parks extend reservation window to 13 months

Columbia, SC (Press Release) – Effective January 13, 2015, South Carolina's State Parks will begin to accept reservations up to 13 months in advance instead of the 11 months currently in place. This means that, for the first time, the public no longer has to wait a month to reserve accommodations for preferred dates in the following year. If a visitor wants to reserve a cabin or campsite at a state park on the Fourth of July in 2016, for example, he or she can make the reservation as early as June 4, 2015.

“This is about customer service,” said Duane Parrish, Director of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism. “We're capturing that energy and spontaneity people have when they visit a park and say ‘Wow, we had a great time. Let's do this again next year.' Now they'll be able to make plans immediately for the following year without having to wait a month.

“We anticipate it being very popular, especially among people who plan annual events and reunions,” he added.

Under the new system, the maximum period for advance reservations will be 13 months prior to the date of arrival, and the minimum period for an advanced reservation for campsites will be one day prior, and for lodging, three days prior.

State Parks will be letting people know about the changes in reservation policy in several ways. In the parks themselves, there will be signage announcing the changes and when they go into effect. The park service will also be reaching out to inform previous users through email prior to January 13. Finally, SC State Parks will use its extensive social media system and website to spread the word and remind the public of important upcoming holidays and special dates.

To learn more about the new system and to keep updated on other developments in your state parks, go to http://www.southcarolinaparks.com/

For more information, contact Marion Edmonds at medmonds@scprt.com or 803-734-1370.