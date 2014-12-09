Hundreds of cigarette cartons stolen from Darlington Exxon

Image of damage done to the other store. Source: DCSO

Image of one of damage done to one of the stores. Source: DCSO

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington County Sheriff's Office responded to two incidents on Tuesday, December 9, in the early morning hours.

First, the doors of the Exxon Station in Society Hill were shattered and several hundred cartons of cigarettes were stolen.

The second incident occurred at the Markette #9 on North 5th Street in Hartsville, at Highway 15 and 102. The front doors at this location were also shattered, but nothing was stolen.

If anyone has information about either incident contact DCSO at (843)398-4501 or (843)398-4920.

