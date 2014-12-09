Department of Public Safety kicks off Sober or Slammer holiday blitz

Local law enforcement agencies and community members joined with the SCDPS to encourage motorists to celebrate the holidays responsibly by assigning a designated driver for holiday parties and events. (Source: SCDPS).

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety kicked off the Christmas/New Year Sober or Slammer! enforcement blitz on Thursday, December 11. (Source: South Carolina Department of Public Safety).

LEXINGTON, SC (WMBF) –The next time you consider driving drunk you may want to think twice. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety kicked off the Christmas/New Year Sober or Slammer! enforcement blitz on Thursday, December 11.

Sober or Slammer! is a DUI enforcement campaign that impacts impaired driving and staying safe. The event was held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Enforcement crackdowns began on December 12, 2014 and will conclude on January 1, 2015. “We made tremendous strides in reducing the number of highway fatalities last year. Unfortunately, motorists are still not heeding the warnings about the dangers of drinking and driving,” said SCDPS Director Leroy Smith. According to a press release from the SCDPS, 743 people have been killed in traffic crashes this year, compared to 731 killed during the same time period last year.

The Sober or Slammer! campaign along with the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign encourages motorists to call *HP (or *47) if they see someone they suspect is driving while impaired.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation will also allow SCPDS to display “Statewide DUI Crackdown in Progress” on its overhead message boards and “DUI Crackdown” on portable message boards along state roadways during Sober or Slammer campaign weekends. The messages will be displayed from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on December 12, 13, 19, 20, 24, 26, 27, and 31.

