2 displaced by mobile home fire in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, SC (WMBF) - Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a double-wide mobile home on Monks Square in Garden City at around 6:45 p.m. Monday. They were the first agency on scene, and saw fire showing and the residents outside the building as they arrived.

The home is “more than likely” a complete loss, Assistant Chief JR Haney said, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Two people were displaced by the fire.

Crews from Surfside Beach, Horry County Fire Rescue, and Midway Fire Rescue responded to the fire, which was under control by about 7:30 p.m., Haney said.

