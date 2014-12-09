Highway Patrol makes arrest in connection to fatal accident near Lake City

Raleigh Boyd, 50, has been arrested and charged with reckless homicide. (Source: SCHWP).

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol made an arrest in the fatal accident that occurred on Indian Town Road near Lake City last week.

On Tuesday, December 8, Raleigh Boyd, 50, of Andrews was arrested and charged with reckless homicide after the accident that killed Sharon W. Lane, 47, of Marion, last Wednesday morning. Boyd was booked into the Florence County Detention Center and released later that day.

According to information from the SCHP, the collision occurred at about 6:34 a.m., about one mile from SC-341.

Click here for previous coverage from WMBF News.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.