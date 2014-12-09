Florence pedestrian killed walking in the roadway

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed after being struck by an SUV Monday just after midnight on East Howe Springs Road in Florence.

The pedestrian that was struck was identified as 28-year-old Dominique S. Graham of Florence, according to County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Graham was taken to a local hospital where she later died of her injuries.



According to Senior Trooper Hannah Wimberly, with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the pedestrian was walking east bound toward traffic in the middle of the road while wearing dark color clothing at the time of the accident.



A driver in a GMC Denali fatally struck the pedestrian. The driver of the Denali wasn't injured in the accident.



No charges are pending in the case.



The South Carolina MAIT Team is investigating the crash.



