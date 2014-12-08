Police say 2 men shot at Longs club after being turned away

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – Two men are being charged for allegedly driving by and shooting at a club in Longs after being turned away last month.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the G-Spot Lounge in the 8100 block of Highway 90 in Longs on November 28, according to a news release from Horry County Police. The victims reported that two men responded to being turned away from the club by shooting at the crowd and the front of the club as they drove by. There was one injury and property damage from the shooting.

Detectives investigated and identified the suspects as 31-year-old Antonio Fulwood and 30-year-old Lamarcus Vereen, both from Longs. Fulwood is in custody at the county detention center, the release states. Vereen has been in contact with police through his attorney, and is expected to turn himself in soon.

Both are charged with one count of attempted murder. Fulwood is also charged with possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

This is not the first violent incident at the G-Spot Lounge this year. Back in February, ?one man was shot in the leg? after a fight outside the club, prompting neighbors to call for the club to be shut down.

