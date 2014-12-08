Conway Police officer sees armed robbery in progress; suspect arrested

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway Police officer on patrol saw an armed robbery in progress at the Wendy's on Church Street early Monday morning, and a suspect was arrested, according to authorities.

Conway Police said the investigation determined that the suspect, 36-year-old Ebon Roberts of Conway, approached two Wendy's employees in the parking lot while armed with a weapon, and forced them back inside the business.

According to a news release from the Conway Police Department, the officer on patrol observed the apparent armed robbery, and with the assistance of the Horry County Police Department, authorities set up a perimeter around the business. The suspect was arrested without incident or injury to the victims or officers.

Roberts was charged with two counts of armed robbery and kidnapping, possession of firearm by convicted felon, and possession of firearm during commission of violent crime.

Copyright 2014 ?WMBF News?. All rights reserved.